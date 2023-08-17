JPMorgan may include India's sovereign bonds on its index next year, Pictet Says

JPMorgan may include India's sovereign bonds on its index next year, Pictet Says1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 01:15 PM IST
JPMorgan Chase & Co. may include India’s sovereign bonds on its indexes next year as investment hurdles get resolved, one of Europe’s biggest asset managers said
JPMorgan Chase & Co. will likely include India’s sovereign bonds on its indexes next year as investment hurdles get resolved, one of Europe’s biggest asset managers said.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message