(Bloomberg) -- Companies will tap public high-grade debt markets for $450 billion next year to finance their artificial intelligence-related capital expenditures, even as a growth plateau looms for the burgeoning industry further down the road, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The financing would be an increase from the $368 billion of global investment grade bond issuance for AI-focused companies this year, according to the bank.

Overall, AI-related capital spending will nearly double to $1.4 trillion in 2027 before leveling off in the following year, strategists led by Tarek Hamid and Nathaniel Rosenbaum wrote.

The strategists expect spending growth to slow sharply in 2028 as the industry settles into a steady run rate — a trend potentially foreshadowed by cautious commentary from Asian tech giants including Tencent and Alibaba.

“Due to the deceleration in overall industry growth rates, there will be a quarter in late 2027 or early 2028 when the outlook for next quarter’s capital spending will be basically flat,” the strategists wrote. “Whether the market reacts positively or negatively to that is anyone’s guess.”

The shift is set to create a more predictable debt supply for credit markets even as flat spending growth risks unsettling investor sentiment, the strategists said.

The bank expects the AI industry to build 151 gigawatts of data center capacity at a cost of $7 trillion between 2027 and 2031. Since most data center projects take multiple years to build and raise capital upfront, much of 2027’s buildout is already paid for, meaning “funding in 2027 is really for 2028,” they wrote.

In addition to the investment-grade debt, the bank expects companies to raise $65 billion through leveraged finance and $25 billion to $35 billion in securitized products in 2027.

With debt markets approaching their capacity limits at that scale, cash-rich hyperscalers are seen carrying more of the equity load, requiring $2.9 trillion of equity invested in the sector over the next five years, largely from organic cash flow.

At the same time, the type of asset being financed is shifting from physical data centers toward compute hardware.

“The mix of AI accelerator financing is likely to increase dramatically across public and private markets. By 2031, GPU financing needs could exceed power shell financing needs by a factor of four,” the strategists wrote.

Forecasts among other firms vary. Goldman Sachs sees hyperscaler AI capital expenditures rising 50% to $1.2 trillion next year, while London-based research firm Entext forecasts growth will decelerate to around 25% in 2027.

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