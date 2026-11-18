(Bloomberg) -- Defaults in the leveraged-loan market are expected to more than double to 4.5% next year, reaching levels not seen since 2024 as heavily indebted companies face mounting financial pressure, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Borrowers struggling with long-term industry challenges, disruption from artificial intelligence and debt coming due in 2028 and 2029 face the greatest risk, particularly if higher interest rates limit their access to financing, the analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday.

Advertisement

After two consecutive years of declining defaults, JPMorgan expects leveraged loans to bear the brunt of the increase, while predicting a “more moderate” rise in high-yield bond defaults. The junk-bond market has much less exposure to the struggling software sector.

Leveraged-loan defaults are forecast to rise to 4.5% in 2027 and 4.75% in 2028, up from 1.96% in October, the analysts wrote. High-yield bond defaults are expected to climb to 2.75% next year and 3% in 2028, from 2.63% at the end of October.

The leveraged-loan market is particularly vulnerable to a prolonged period of elevated interest rates because its floating-rate debt becomes more expensive for borrowers when rates rise. Compared with the junk-bond market, leveraged loans also have greater exposure to industries including building products, software and information technology, leaving investors more exposed to pockets of financial distress.

Advertisement

A wave of debt maturities in the coming years also raises the prospect of more debt restructurings that can leave some lenders worse off. Such transactions can push existing creditors lower in the repayment order or remove assets pledged as collateral.

Debt rated B3 or lower, at least six notches below investment grade, accounts for 46% of the $862 billion in debt maturing from 2027 through 2029, according to the JPMorgan analysts.

So far this year, there have been 17 defaults totaling almost $30 billion across leveraged-finance markets. About $21 billion of those defaults occurred in the bond market, with the rest in leveraged loans.

--With assistance from Rachel Graf.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement