JSW Energy, JSW Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Havells India, Bharti Airtel

Published13 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Havells India, Bharti Airtel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -28.45(-0.11%) points and Sensex was down by -54.65(-0.07%) points at 13 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -15.0(-0.03%) at 13 Sep 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Positron Energy, Filatex Fashions, Diensten Tech, Bulkcorp International, Future Supply Chain Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India were the top gainers while Asian Paints, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
11:01 AM | 13 SEP 2024
2.4 (1.58%)

Bandhan Bank

204.65
11:01 AM | 13 SEP 2024
7.6 (3.86%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.15
11:01 AM | 13 SEP 2024
2.4 (1.78%)

Tata Power

444.40
11:01 AM | 13 SEP 2024
4.6 (1.05%)
Sammaan Capital

172.60
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
11.55 (7.17%)

Kalyan Jewellers India

738.55
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
49.05 (7.11%)

Campus Activewear

335.40
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
20.4 (6.48%)

IDBI Bank

93.34
10:41 AM | 13 SEP 2024
5.4 (6.14%)
