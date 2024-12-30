JSW Energy’s O2 Power acquisition tells us buying is better than building assets

JSW Energy Ltd has announced the acquisition of O2 Power Pooling, a company engaged in renewable power, for an enterprise value (EV) of ₹12,468 crore. While the total consideration is ₹15,154 crore, the net working capital is ₹2,686 crore largely made up of cash, thus resulting in a lower net EV. Additionally, ₹14,000 crore capital expenditure will be required to reach total capacity of 4.7GW, which means the total cost for the entire capacity works out to about ₹26,000 crore. Note that 4.7GW of capacity is split into three GW of solar and 1.7GW of wind—building this capacity would have come at the same cost, that is approximately ₹26,000 crore, as setting up solar power plants that cost ₹4 crore per MW, and ₹8 crore per MW for wind.