JSW Energy share are up by 0.12%, Nifty down by -0.51%

JSW Energy Share Price Today
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|712.32
|10
|708.87
|20
|737.74
|50
|720.45
|100
|700.23
|300
|609.25
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -30.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in to 15.37% in the quarter.
JSW Energy share price has gained 0.12% today, currently at ₹690, while its peers such as
