Next Story
JSW Energy share are up by 0.12%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 696.95 and closed at 690. The stock reached a high of 703.4 during the day and a low of 686.6.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:08 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 690, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81147.03, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 703.4 and a low of 686.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5712.32
10708.87
20737.74
50720.45
100700.23
300609.25

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -30.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.84 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in to 15.37% in the quarter.

JSW Energy share price has gained 0.12% today, currently at 690, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.43% each respectively.

