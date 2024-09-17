JSW Energy share are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0.07%

At 17 Sep 11:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹773.45, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83052.28, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹776.8 and a low of ₹761 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 748.94 10 726.51 20 717.50 50 710.15 100 672.99 300 577.49

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -51.45% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 65.87 .

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.