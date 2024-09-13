Hello User
Business News/ Markets / JSW Energy share are up by 0.85%, Nifty down by -0.12%

Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 760.6 and closed at 766.65. The stock reached a high of 772.2 and a low of 757.5 during the day.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 766.65, 0.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82908.06, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 772.2 and a low of 757.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5728.07
10719.36
20706.98
50709.20
100669.82
300573.85

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 41.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 64.88 .

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.

JSW Energy share price up 0.85% today to trade at 766.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers Tata Power, NHPC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.12% & -0.07% each respectively.

