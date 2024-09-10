JSW Energy share are up by 1.65%, Nifty up by 0.07%

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹ 736 and closed at ₹ 743.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 749.25 and a low of ₹ 733.35 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:04 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹743.3, 1.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81675.76, up by 0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹749.25 and a low of ₹733.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 704.08 10 712.91 20 700.74 50 708.50 100 666.10 300 569.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹750.5, ₹770.0, & ₹793.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹707.55, ₹684.1, & ₹664.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 88.21% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.38 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.22% with a target price of ₹630.2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}