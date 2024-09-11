JSW Energy share are up by 2.06%, Nifty up by 0.15%

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 744.7 and closed at 759.75. The stock reached a high of 764.65 and maintained a low of 744.7 throughout the day.

Published11 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:02 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 759.75, 2.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82012.21, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 764.65 and a low of 744.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5709.26
10715.69
20702.32
50708.88
100667.28
300570.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 752.38, 758.77, & 768.28, whereas it has key support levels at 736.48, 726.97, & 720.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 159.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.53 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.05% with a target price of 630.2.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in june quarter.

JSW Energy share price up 2.06% today to trade at 759.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Power, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers NHPC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.11% each respectively.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
