JSW Energy share are up by 2.06%, Nifty up by 0.15%

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹ 744.7 and closed at ₹ 759.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 764.65 and maintained a low of ₹ 744.7 throughout the day.

At 11 Sep 11:02 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹759.75, 2.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82012.21, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹764.65 and a low of ₹744.7 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 709.26 10 715.69 20 702.32 50 708.88 100 667.28 300 570.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹752.38, ₹758.77, & ₹768.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹736.48, ₹726.97, & ₹720.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 159.44% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.53 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.05% with a target price of ₹630.2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}