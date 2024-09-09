Hello User
JSW Energy share are up by 2.96%, Nifty up by 0.14%

JSW Energy share are up by 2.96%, Nifty up by 0.14%

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 703.6 and closed at 730.55. The stock reached a high of 746.55 during the day and had a low of 703.6. Overall, the stock experienced an upward trend, closing significantly higher than its opening price.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:13 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 730.55, 2.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81361.96, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 746.55 and a low of 703.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5704.08
10712.91
20700.74
50708.50
100666.10
300568.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 716.32, 726.63, & 735.22, whereas it has key support levels at 697.42, 688.83, & 678.52.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 344.38% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.57 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.74% with a target price of 630.2.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in june quarter.

JSW Energy share price has gained 2.96% today, currently at 730.55, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.22% each respectively.

