JSW Energy share are down by -1.4%, Nifty down by -1.49%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹713.45, -1.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82936.79, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹718.7 and a low of ₹707.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 751.03 10 761.83 20 747.47 50 718.94 100 688.85 300 596.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹736.38, ₹749.22, & ₹761.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹711.53, ₹699.52, & ₹686.68.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 18.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.75 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.70% with a target price of ₹630.00.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.