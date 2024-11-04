JSW Energy Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -1.29%, Nifty down by -1.73%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹673.95, -1.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78447.72, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹690.3 and a low of ₹671.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 672.54 10 674.40 20 687.21 50 716.99 100 708.97 300 624.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹688.35, ₹697.7, & ₹706.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹670.3, ₹661.6, & ₹652.25.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -49.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.44 & P/B is at 4.24.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.27% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.