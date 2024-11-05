JSW Energy Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -0.95%, Nifty down by -0.56%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹656.25, -0.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78361.75, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹669.55 and a low of ₹653 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 672.54 10 674.40 20 687.21 50 716.99 100 708.97 300 624.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹680.9, ₹700.75, & ₹711.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹650.6, ₹640.15, & ₹620.3.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -60.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.04 & P/B is at 4.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.06% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.