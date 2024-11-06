JSW Energy Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are up by 3.65%, Nifty up by 0.39%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹ 657.8 and closed at ₹ 679.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 679.8 and a low of ₹ 657.8 during the trading session.

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:04 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹679.3, 3.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79949.3, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹679.8 and a low of ₹657.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 672.54 10 674.40 20 687.21 50 716.99 100 708.97 300 625.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹665.73, ₹675.92, & ₹682.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹649.18, ₹642.82, & ₹632.63.

JSW Energy Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 5.25% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 57.31 & P/B is at 4.09. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.46% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.