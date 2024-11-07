JSW Energy Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are up by 5.12%, Nifty down by -1%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹ 695.9 and closed at ₹ 717.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 721.8 and a low of ₹ 686.75 during the session.

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:19 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹717.15, 5.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79480.29, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹721.8 and a low of ₹686.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 676.20 10 672.24 20 686.69 50 715.84 100 709.35 300 626.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹694.63, ₹704.42, & ₹722.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹666.43, ₹648.02, & ₹638.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 223.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.75 & P/B is at 4.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.95% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.