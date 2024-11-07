Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are up by 5.12%, Nifty down by -1%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are up by 5.12%, Nifty down by -1%

Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 695.9 and closed at 717.15. The stock reached a high of 721.8 and a low of 686.75 during the session.

JSW EnergyShare Price Today on 07-11-2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:19 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 717.15, 5.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79480.29, down by -1.12%. The stock has hit a high of 721.8 and a low of 686.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5676.20
10672.24
20686.69
50715.84
100709.35
300626.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 694.63, 704.42, & 722.83, whereas it has key support levels at 666.43, 648.02, & 638.23.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 223.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.75 & P/B is at 4.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.95% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.

JSW Energy share price up 5.12% today to trade at 717.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers NHPC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1% & -1.12% each respectively.

