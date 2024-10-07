JSW Energy share are down by -3.35%, Nifty down by -0.46%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:15 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹675.85, -3.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81387.88, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹704.9 and a low of ₹668.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 720.57 10 752.70 20 748.31 50 718.81 100 690.91 300 598.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹713.73, ₹726.37, & ₹737.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹689.73, ₹678.37, & ₹665.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -49.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.78% with a target price of ₹630.00.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.