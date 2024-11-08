JSW Energy Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -0.22%, Nifty down by -0.24%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹713.05, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79333.88, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹724.95 and a low of ₹710 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 670.71 10 670.80 20 683.33 50 714.67 100 709.60 300 627.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹728.78, ₹742.82, & ₹763.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹693.73, ₹672.72, & ₹658.68.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -5.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 62.57 & P/B is at 4.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.39% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.