JSW Energy Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -0.22%, Nifty down by -0.24%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 724.95 and closed at 713.05. The stock reached a high of 724.95 and a low of 710 during the trading session.

Published8 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
JSW EnergyShare Price Today on 08-11-2024
JSW Energy Share Price Today on 08-11-2024:

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 713.05, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79333.88, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 724.95 and a low of 710 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5670.71
10670.80
20683.33
50714.67
100709.60
300627.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 728.78, 742.82, & 763.83, whereas it has key support levels at 693.73, 672.72, & 658.68.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -5.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 62.57 & P/B is at 4.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.39% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.

JSW Energy share price down -0.22% today to trade at 713.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, NHPC are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.26% each respectively.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW Energy Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -0.22%, Nifty down by -0.24%

