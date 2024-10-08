JSW Energy share are up by 4.21%, Nifty up by 0.68%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|720.57
|10
|752.70
|20
|748.31
|50
|718.81
|100
|690.91
|300
|599.71
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹697.52, ₹722.63, & ₹740.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹654.67, ₹636.93, & ₹611.82.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.13% with a target price of ₹630.00.
The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.
JSW Energy share price has gained 4.21% today to trade at ₹701.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess