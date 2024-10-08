JSW Energy share are up by 4.21%, Nifty up by 0.68%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹701.05, 4.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81411.11, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹705.85 and a low of ₹668.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 720.57 10 752.70 20 748.31 50 718.81 100 690.91 300 599.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹697.52, ₹722.63, & ₹740.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹654.67, ₹636.93, & ₹611.82.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.55 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.13% with a target price of ₹630.00.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.