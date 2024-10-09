JSW Energy share are up by 0.92%, Nifty up by 0.63%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹ 724.95 and closed at ₹ 729.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 732.95 and a low of ₹ 712.80 during the day.

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹729.35, 0.92% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81924.36, up by 0.35%. The stock has hit a high of ₹732.95 and a low of ₹712.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 707.47 10 741.72 20 746.24 50 718.35 100 692.07 300 600.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹745.6, ₹765.3, & ₹804.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹687.2, ₹648.5, & ₹628.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -40.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.62% with a target price of ₹630.00.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.