JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are up by 0%, Nifty up by 0.3%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:19 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹729.95, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81599.74, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹741 and a low of ₹727.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 705.41 10 734.81 20 746.90 50 719.16 100 693.99 300 602.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹737.87, ₹747.73, & ₹760.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹715.47, ₹702.93, & ₹693.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -53.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.54% with a target price of ₹653.00.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.