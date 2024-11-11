JSW Energy Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are up by 4.11%, Nifty up by 0.74%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹ 705.7 and closed at ₹ 741.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 750.9 during the day and also recorded a low of ₹ 705.7, indicating a notable increase in price throughout the session.

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹741.4, 4.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79974.37, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹750.9 and a low of ₹705.7 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 685.38 10 678.96 20 680.49 50 713.81 100 711.24 300 629.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹722.02, ₹731.43, & ₹737.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹706.12, ₹699.63, & ₹690.22.

JSW Energy Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 228.69% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 62.32 & P/B is at 4.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.12% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.