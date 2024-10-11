JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -2.44%, Nifty down by -0.27%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹ 734.95 and closed at ₹ 711.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 734.95 and a low of ₹ 708.05 during the day.

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹711.15, -2.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81370.33, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹734.95 and a low of ₹708.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 706.69 10 728.86 20 746.83 50 720.39 100 695.58 300 603.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹739.67, ₹749.33, & ₹757.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹721.67, ₹713.33, & ₹703.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.18% with a target price of ₹653.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.