JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -0.23%, Nifty up by 0.53%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:04 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹705.25, -0.23% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81802.83, up by 0.52%. The stock has hit a high of ₹718 and a low of ₹705.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 712.24 10 716.41 20 744.35 50 721.40 100 698.20 300 605.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹726.1, ₹745.4, & ₹755.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹696.35, ₹685.9, & ₹666.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -27.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.33 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.41% with a target price of ₹653.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.