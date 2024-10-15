JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -1.17%, Nifty down by -0.32%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹694.6, -1.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81844.15, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹710.9 and a low of ₹692.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 712.24 10 716.41 20 744.35 50 721.40 100 698.20 300 606.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹713.75, ₹724.7, & ₹731.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹696.1, ₹689.4, & ₹678.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -45.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.03 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.99% with a target price of ₹653.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.