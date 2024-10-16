JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -0.07%, Nifty down by -0.51%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹692.55, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81479.68, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹699 and a low of ₹690.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 718.25 10 712.86 20 741.48 50 721.15 100 699.24 300 607.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹708.17, ₹719.98, & ₹729.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹687.27, ₹678.18, & ₹666.37.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -58.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.08 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.99% with a target price of ₹658.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.