JSW Energy share are up by 0.05%, Nifty up by 0.17%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹748.9, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83247.41, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹758 and a low of ₹747 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 756.97 10 733.12 20 722.84 50 710.93 100 674.42 300 579.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹770.28, ₹790.57, & ₹803.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹737.43, ₹724.87, & ₹704.58.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -59.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.85% with a target price of ₹630.20.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.