JSW Energy share are up by 0.05%, Nifty up by 0.17%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|756.97
|10
|733.12
|20
|722.84
|50
|710.93
|100
|674.42
|300
|579.34
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹770.28, ₹790.57, & ₹803.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹737.43, ₹724.87, & ₹704.58.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -59.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.85% with a target price of ₹630.20.
The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.
JSW Energy share price has gained 0.05% today, currently at ₹748.9, while its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess