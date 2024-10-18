JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -0.75%, Nifty up by 0.12%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹671.75, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81043.07, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹680.45 and a low of ₹666 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 704.17 10 705.43 20 733.63 50 719.69 100 701.20 300 610.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹696.27, ₹713.98, & ₹724.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹667.97, ₹657.38, & ₹639.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.75 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.05% with a target price of ₹658.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.