JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -0.75%, Nifty up by 0.12%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|704.17
|10
|705.43
|20
|733.63
|50
|719.69
|100
|701.20
|300
|610.61
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹696.27, ₹713.98, & ₹724.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹667.97, ₹657.38, & ₹639.67.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.05% with a target price of ₹658.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.
JSW Energy share price down -0.75% today to trade at ₹671.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC are falling today, but its peers Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.05% each respectively.