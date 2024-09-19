JSW Energy share are down by -0.98%, Nifty up by 0.15%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹743.45, -0.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83112.33, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹764.75 and a low of ₹741.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 757.79 10 738.69 20 726.90 50 711.40 100 675.65 300 580.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹758.42, ₹766.83, & ₹775.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹741.17, ₹732.33, & ₹723.92.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -45.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 64.09 .

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.