JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are up by 1.21%, Nifty down by -0.36%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹685.25, 1.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80959.19, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹697.15 and a low of ₹680 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 687.78 10 700.01 20 726.36 50 718.63 100 702.73 300 612.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹684.7, ₹689.8, & ₹699.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹670.25, ₹660.9, & ₹655.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.78 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.98% with a target price of ₹658.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.