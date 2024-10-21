Hello User
Business News/ Markets / JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are up by 1.21%, Nifty down by -0.36%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 684.95 and closed slightly higher at 685.25. The stock experienced a high of 697.15 and a low of 680 during the day. Overall, it showed a modest increase, reflecting a stable trading session.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 685.25, 1.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80959.19, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 697.15 and a low of 680 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5687.78
10700.01
20726.36
50718.63
100702.73
300612.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 684.7, 689.8, & 699.15, whereas it has key support levels at 670.25, 660.9, & 655.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.78 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.98% with a target price of 658.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.

JSW Energy share price up 1.21% today to trade at 685.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, NHPC are falling today, but its peers Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.33% each respectively.

