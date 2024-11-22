JSW Energy Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -0.24%, Nifty up by 0.92%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 698.3 and closed at 696.75. The stock reached a high of 702.6 and a low of 690 during the day.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM IST
JSW Energy Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:07 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 696.75, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78092.53, up by 1.21%. The stock has hit a high of 702.6 and a low of 690 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5726.14
10713.41
20692.82
50715.86
100712.28
300638.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 711.65, 723.3, & 737.6, whereas it has key support levels at 685.7, 671.4, & 659.75.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -53.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 61.20 & P/B is at 4.36.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.11% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.48% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.18% in june to 1.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.

JSW Energy share price down -0.24% today to trade at 696.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC are falling today, but its peers Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.92% & 1.21% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:07 PM IST
