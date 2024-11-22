JSW Energy Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -0.24%, Nifty up by 0.92%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:07 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹696.75, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78092.53, up by 1.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹702.6 and a low of ₹690 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 726.14 10 713.41 20 692.82 50 715.86 100 712.28 300 638.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹711.65, ₹723.3, & ₹737.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹685.7, ₹671.4, & ₹659.75.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -53.76% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 61.20 & P/B is at 4.36.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.11% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.48% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.18% in june to 1.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.