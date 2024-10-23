JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -1.16%, Nifty up by 0.25%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹ 665 and closed at ₹ 662. The stock reached a high of ₹ 672.7 and a low of ₹ 650 during the day.

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:15 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹662, -1.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80472.84, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹672.7 and a low of ₹650 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 684.06 10 701.16 20 721.44 50 718.65 100 703.48 300 613.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹680.98, ₹694.97, & ₹702.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹659.43, ₹651.87, & ₹637.88.

JSW Energy Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -7.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.43 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.60% with a target price of ₹658.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.