JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -0.99%, Nifty down by -0.07%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 688 and closed at 681.1. The stock reached a high of 693 and a low of 673 during the day.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 681.1, -0.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80040.58, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 693 and a low of 673 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5679.41
10695.87
20715.34
50718.23
100704.00
300614.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 704.43, 718.92, & 746.13, whereas it has key support levels at 662.73, 635.52, & 621.03.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -43.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.39% with a target price of 658.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.

JSW Energy share price down -0.99% today to trade at 681.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power, NHPC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.05% each respectively.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -0.99%, Nifty down by -0.07%

