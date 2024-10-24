JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -0.99%, Nifty down by -0.07%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹681.1, -0.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80040.58, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹693 and a low of ₹673 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 679.41 10 695.87 20 715.34 50 718.23 100 704.00 300 614.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹704.43, ₹718.92, & ₹746.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹662.73, ₹635.52, & ₹621.03.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -43.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.39% with a target price of ₹658.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.