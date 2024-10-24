JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -0.99%, Nifty down by -0.07%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|679.41
|10
|695.87
|20
|715.34
|50
|718.23
|100
|704.00
|300
|614.92
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹704.43, ₹718.92, & ₹746.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹662.73, ₹635.52, & ₹621.03.
JSW Energy Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -43.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.39% with a target price of ₹658.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.
JSW Energy share price down -0.99% today to trade at ₹681.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power, NHPC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.05% each respectively.