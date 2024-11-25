JSW Energy Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are up by 2.73%, Nifty up by 1.68%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 703.2 and closed at 708.2. The stock reached a high of 710.9 during the day and a low of 685.05. Overall, the stock experienced a positive trading session, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
JSW EnergyShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
JSW EnergyShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:11 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 708.2, 2.73% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80446.93, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of 710.9 and a low of 685.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5708.10
10718.42
20694.33
50714.79
100711.84
300640.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 700.57, 711.38, & 720.17, whereas it has key support levels at 680.97, 672.18, & 661.37.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 12.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.30 & P/B is at 4.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.72% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.48% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.18% in june to 1.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.

JSW Energy share price has gained 2.73% today to trade at 708.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.68% & 1.68% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW Energy Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are up by 2.73%, Nifty up by 1.68%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

339.00
12:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2 (0.59%)

Adani Power share price

462.55
12:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
1.8 (0.39%)

Tata Steel share price

145.15
12:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.35 (1.65%)

State Bank Of India share price

846.00
12:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
29.95 (3.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

211.95
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.7 (1.29%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,750.00
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.3 (0.13%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,893.50
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-5.55 (-0.29%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.80
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-3.54%)
More from 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,148.85
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-67.15 (-5.52%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.80
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-3.54%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,102.80
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-38.4 (-3.36%)

Max Healthcare Institute share price

972.35
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-27.45 (-2.75%)
More from Top Losers

Elgi Equipments share price

608.50
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
49 (8.76%)

Central Bank Of India share price

56.44
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
4.11 (7.85%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price

51.03
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
3.45 (7.25%)

Capri Global Capital share price

202.50
11:52 AM | 25 NOV 2024
13.55 (7.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.