Next Story
Business News/ Markets / JSW Energy Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are up by 2.73%, Nifty up by 1.68%

Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 703.2 and closed at 708.2. The stock reached a high of 710.9 during the day and a low of 685.05. Overall, the stock experienced a positive trading session, closing higher than its opening price.

JSW EnergyShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:11 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 708.2, 2.73% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80446.93, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of 710.9 and a low of 685.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5708.10
10718.42
20694.33
50714.79
100711.84
300640.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 700.57, 711.38, & 720.17, whereas it has key support levels at 680.97, 672.18, & 661.37.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 12.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.30 & P/B is at 4.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.72% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.48% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.18% in june to 1.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.

JSW Energy share price has gained 2.73% today to trade at 708.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.68% & 1.68% each respectively.

