JSW Energy share are down by -0.31%, Nifty down by -0.1%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 789.45 and closed at 787. The stock reached a high of 793.5 and a low of 781.1 during the day.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:21 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 787, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84891.3, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 793.5 and a low of 781.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5769.02
10758.98
20735.94
50713.87
100680.60
300586.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 800.7, 812.8, & 820.65, whereas it has key support levels at 780.75, 772.9, & 760.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -41.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 67.38 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.92% with a target price of 630.20.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.

JSW Energy share price down -0.31% today to trade at 787 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Power, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
