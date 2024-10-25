JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -1.35%, Nifty down by -1%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹661.45, -1.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79402.09, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of ₹668.75 and a low of ₹641.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 679.15 10 691.66 20 710.26 50 717.99 100 704.88 300 616.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹686.23, ₹702.12, & ₹711.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹661.23, ₹652.12, & ₹636.23.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 53.74% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.28 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.52% with a target price of ₹658.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.