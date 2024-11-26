JSW Energy Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -1.06%, Nifty up by 0%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:13 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹668, -1.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80063.71, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹676.95 and a low of ₹662.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 708.10 10 718.42 20 694.33 50 714.79 100 711.84 300 640.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹697.55, ₹726.2, & ₹741.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹653.6, ₹638.3, & ₹609.65.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 13.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.09 & P/B is at 4.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.19% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.48% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.18% in june to 1.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.