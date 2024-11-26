JSW Energy Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -1.06%, Nifty up by 0%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 671.65 and closed at 668. The stock reached a high of 676.95 and a low of 662.15 during the day.

Published26 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
JSW EnergyShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
JSW EnergyShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:13 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 668, -1.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80063.71, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 676.95 and a low of 662.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5708.10
10718.42
20694.33
50714.79
100711.84
300640.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 697.55, 726.2, & 741.5, whereas it has key support levels at 653.6, 638.3, & 609.65.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 13.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.09 & P/B is at 4.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.19% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.48% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.18% in june to 1.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.

JSW Energy share price down -1.06% today to trade at 668 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, NHPC, Adani Energy Solutions are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0% & -0.06% each respectively.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
