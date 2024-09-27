JSW Energy share are down by -1.26%, Nifty up by 0.19%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 778.15 and closed at 766.70. The stock reached a high of 778.70 and a low of 761.15 during the day.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 766.7, -1.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85879.39, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 778.7 and a low of 761.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5779.69
10768.74
20743.67
50716.59
100684.28
300590.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 787.67, 800.33, & 811.17, whereas it has key support levels at 764.17, 753.33, & 740.67.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 44.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 66.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.80% with a target price of 630.20.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.

JSW Energy share price down -1.26% today to trade at 766.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Adani Power, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.05% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW Energy share are down by -1.26%, Nifty up by 0.19%

