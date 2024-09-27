JSW Energy share are down by -1.26%, Nifty up by 0.19%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹ 778.15 and closed at ₹ 766.70. The stock reached a high of ₹ 778.70 and a low of ₹ 761.15 during the day.

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹766.7, -1.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85879.39, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹778.7 and a low of ₹761.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 779.69 10 768.74 20 743.67 50 716.59 100 684.28 300 590.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹787.67, ₹800.33, & ₹811.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹764.17, ₹753.33, & ₹740.67.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 44.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 66.27 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.80% with a target price of ₹630.20.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.