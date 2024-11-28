JSW Energy Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -0.46%, Nifty down by -0.78%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:09 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹670.5, -0.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79602.07, down by -0.79%. The stock has hit a high of ₹678.7 and a low of ₹667.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 696.62 10 714.48 20 694.56 50 713.41 100 711.24 300 641.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹680.5, ₹689.0, & ₹702.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹658.75, ₹645.5, & ₹637.0.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -28.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.93 & P/B is at 4.20.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.61% with a target price of ₹688.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.48% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.18% in june to 1.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.