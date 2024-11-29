JSW Energy Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -1.51%, Nifty up by 0.85%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:27 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹653.35, -1.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79833.94, up by 1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹670.6 and a low of ₹650.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 685.95 10 708.97 20 693.96 50 711.73 100 710.47 300 642.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹675.63, ₹686.27, & ₹693.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹657.43, ₹649.87, & ₹639.23.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -46.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.01 & P/B is at 4.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.30% with a target price of ₹688.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.48% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.18% in june to 1.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.