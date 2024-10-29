JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are up by 0.54%, Nifty down by -0.69%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:06 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹647.75, 0.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79580.29, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹651 and a low of ₹638 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 676.26 10 682.02 20 699.21 50 716.94 100 705.94 300 618.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹663.05, ₹686.8, & ₹700.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹625.2, ₹611.1, & ₹587.35.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -14.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 56.27 & P/B is at 4.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.21% with a target price of ₹675.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.