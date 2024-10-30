Hello User
Business News/ Markets / JSW Energy Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -0.43%, Nifty down by -0.08%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: JSW Energy share price are down by -0.43%, Nifty down by -0.08%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 684 and closed at 679.9. The stock reached a high of 684 and a low of 668.8 during the day.

JSW EnergyShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price 679.9, -0.43% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80239.61, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 684 and a low of 668.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5668.27
10676.17
20694.51
50716.38
100706.34
300620.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 708.5, 729.0, & 764.25, whereas it has key support levels at 652.75, 617.5, & 597.0.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -35.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.81 & P/B is at 4.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.37% with a target price of 696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.

JSW Energy share price down -0.43% today to trade at 679.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.16% each respectively.

