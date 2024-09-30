JSW Energy share are down by -0.96%, Nifty down by -1.07%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹731.15, -0.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹736.75 and a low of ₹721.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 775.97 10 770.11 20 745.92 50 718.21 100 687.10 300 592.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹765.13, ₹796.27, & ₹813.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹716.43, ₹698.87, & ₹667.73.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was 14.34% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.19 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.81% with a target price of ₹630.20.

The company has a 69.32% promoter holding, 0.68% MF holding, & 15.37% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.64% in march to 0.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 13.34% in march to 15.37% in the june quarter.